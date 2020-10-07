2 Gives Back: GraceWorks Ministries, Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Office

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – This week’s News 2 Gives Back honored two Williamson County agencies.

We headed to GraceWorks Ministries to give back. To say thank you, we delivered a Shoney’s meal while practicing social distancing to the hardworking staff and volunteers.

We chose the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department to recognize the deputies who helped save people from committing suicide on the Natchez Trace Bridge. Sheriff Dusty Rhoades asked that the food go to a non-profit who gives back to the community.

News 2 is proud to partner with TriStar Health for our weekly News 2 Gives Back initiative.

GraceWorks CEO Valencia Breckenridge talked with us on Facebook Live.