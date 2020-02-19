2 Gives Back: Goodlettsville Fire Department

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 gives back headed north Wednesday to visit the Goodlettsville Fire Department.

We took lunch to the men and women who serve and protect Davidson County.

The fire department was the first on the scene of the crash that killed Hendersonville Officer Spencer Bristol on Dec. 30. They were key in helping all first responders from various agencies at the scene.

News 2 is proud to partner with TriStar Health for our weekly News 2 Gives Back initiative.

Shoney’s provided a delicious lunch spread to the firefighters.