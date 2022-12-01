This month’s News 2 Gives Back Hometown Hero spotlight, brought to you by Trevecca Nazarene University, features Friends Life Community.

This fantastic organization offers opportunities for adults with disabilities helping with everything from social skills to job training as well as community. Friends Life Community CEO Waverly Ann Harris shares more about the great work this organization does.

Learn more about Friends Life Community, also our Hometown Hero spotlight and online at friendslife.org.