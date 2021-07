FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Franklin Fire Department is sporting new digs.

Station 7 is the first Franklin fire station to include an ambulance wing.

This week, our News 2 Gives Back crew headed to Franklin to check out the new station. We delivered firefighters a delicious lunch from Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.

News 2 is proud to partner with TriStar Health for our weekly News 2 Gives Back initiative.