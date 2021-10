MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A first-ever metro Fraternal Order of Police Fall break camp is underway.

Over 50 metro school kids are attending day camp. Metro officers serve as counselors.

Campers get to see different units of the police department including horses, motorcycle patrol, and aviation.

To say thank you News 2 Gives Back took lunch to camp headquarters.

