HOUSTON COUNTY–This week for 2 Gives Back, News 2 is honoring an Erin Police Department officer shot last month by a fugitive during a traffic stop that lead to a 30-hour man hunt and capture. Officer Darrell Tiebor, who is also a military veteran, is now recovering at home and doing well.

In additional to sending lunch to Houston County for the Erin Police Department, Meteorologist Marcus Bagwell talks with the police chief about Tiebor’s recovery and the outpouring support from their community following the incident.