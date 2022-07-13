EAGLEVILLE, TN–This week for News 2’s community partnership, 2 Gives Back, we wanted to honor the Eagleville Fire Rescue Department for all they do for the Rutherford County and surrounding communities. To honor the team and say thank you, News 2 stopped by to drop off free lunch for their team and Good Morning Nashville’s traffic reporter and meteorologist, Marcus Bagwell, talked with the fire department’s Chief Armstrong about the small but mighty department.

