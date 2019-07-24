2 Gives Back: Eagleville fire, police departments

EAGLEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Eagleville, like many communities around Middle Tennessee, is seeing major growth.

On Wednesday, News 2 traveled down south of Nashville to take the city’s police and fire departments lunch as a “thank you” for all their hard work.

“Eagleville has been referred to as one of the safest small towns in Tennessee, and we’re very proud of that,” Eagleville Police Chief David Breniser said.

One feature that brings a lot of people to Eagleville, according to Fire Chief Jonathan Armstrong, is it is one of the only places that has a K through 12 school in the Mid-State.

“I think that’s really appealing to a lot of families with small children… We really take pride in that,” Armstrong said.