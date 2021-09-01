2 Gives Back: Dickson County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol

2 Gives Back
DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – For three weeks, News 2 brought you daily coverage of one of the most high-profile murders in the history of Dickson County.

What you didn’t see during the Steven Wiggins murder trial was all the behind-the-scenes work and coordination of law enforcement.

Security, suspect transport, and jury sequestration was headed by Tennessee Highway Patrol.

As a thank you, we headed to Dickson County and fed law enforcement a delicious lunch courtesy of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.

Dickson County Sheriff Tim Eads and Lt. JD Blackwell joined us on Facebook Live.

