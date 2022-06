DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Dickson County Humane Society recently took in around 40 dogs from a bad situation in Vanleer.

This week, the News 2 Gives Back team recognized the humane society and the sheriff’s office for their outstanding work during this situation. To give back and say thank you, we fed them lunch.

The rescue effort was a success due to the outpouring of monetary donations as well as food and supplies from the community.

