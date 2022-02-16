DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – In early December, Dickson County got hit with three tornadoes.



Many areas of the county still picking up the pieces after two twisters registering an EF 2 and EF 1 touched down. The cleanup has been nonstop.

This week, we honored some of the many first responders who jumped in to help that day, including the Dickson County Emergency Management Agency.

To say thank you to EMA, deputies, and emergency workers News 2 Gives Back dropped off lunch in Dickson.



EMA director Rob Fisher spoke with Kristina Shalhoup about the long-term recovery.



Click here to view full interview.