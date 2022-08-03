NASHVILLE–This week on News 2 Gives Back, we stopped by the Davidson County Sheriffs Headquarters to speak with Sheriff Daron Hall about the Behavioral Care Center Diversion Program. Hall developed the program to combat the mental health crisis effecting people in the Middle Tennessee areas.

Hall says he wants to see the decriminalization of mental health related issues. A goal the facility focuses on is separating criminal and mental health related arrests, focusing on getting people the help they need. Hall says every arrestee now undergoes an assessment before being detained at a jail and provided the necessary treatments needed.

The facility, a unique program and only kind in the country, equips professionals with response training skills for mental health related calls.

