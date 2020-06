NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This week, News 2 Gives Back honored the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

The foundation has helped with every aspect of the devastating tornadoes back in March.

President Ellen Lehman highlighted how they’ve helped residents rebuild.

In honor of a local charity Franktown Open Hearts, The Community Foundation donated a hot lunch from Shoney’s to the Franklin nonprofit.

News 2 is proud to partner with TriStar Health for our weekly News 2 Gives Back initiative.