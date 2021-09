RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) - The Rutherford County School Board ended its special called meeting Tuesday without taking action on a COVID-19 mask policy for the district. That was after several hours of public comments from members of the community on both sides of the debate on masks in the classroom.

"If something happens to my daughter and you mandate these masks and I have to put her in a mask and she gets severely sick from that and she dies or she gets so depressed that she takes her own life, God forbid that happen, the blood will be on your hands," said Pastor Robert Brooks.