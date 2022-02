KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been two months since a tornado tore thru Cheatham County.

Kingston Springs was the hardest-hit area.



First responders, volunteers, and city and county leaders have worked hard since December 10th to help storm victims.



This week, our News 2 Gives Back team dropped off lunch at the Kingston Springs community center and said thanks to the crews for helping with the recovery.