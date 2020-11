CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been a tough year for the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office.

They lost two members of their team in the past year and have had to work through a pandemic.

To give back and say thanks, we delivered a Shoney’s meal to dayshift employees while practicing social distancing.

News 2 is proud to partner with TriStar Health for our weekly News 2 Gives Back initiative.

Sheriff Mike Breedlove talked with us on Facebook Live about an upcoming event and donation drive.