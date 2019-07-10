2 Gives Back: Cheatham County EMA

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – 2 Gives Back hit Interstate 40 Wednesday to visit Cheatham County first responders and say thank you.

Two weeks ago, on June 28, first responders worked all day to keep citizens safe after a semi accident involving dangerous chemicals overturned in Kingston Springs.

EMA, fire, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and other agencies worked together to rescue the driver of the tanker and direct traffic in the gridlock that shut down the interstate for miles.

Each week, News 2 partners with Nissan of Cool Springs and Hyundai of Cool Springs to deliver lunch and give back to the men and women who make our communities safer.

Watch the full interview with EMA Director Ed Hogan below.