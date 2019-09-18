2 Gives Back: Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Wednesday, News 2 traveled to Franklin to take the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) lunch as a “thank you” for all of their hard work.

The ATF does many things in the community from helping with hurricane relief efforts to helping get stolen guns off the streets.

“Firearm violence is a crisis throughout the United States. One gun could be the gun that was used to commit a crime in a school, hurt a law enforcement officer or come in our respective homes and do something that’s not safe for anybody,” said Special Agent in Charge, Marcus Watson.

(Photo: WKRN)

He said the ATF focuses on responsible gun ownership.

“What that means is simply identifying what type of firearm you have and record the serial number, but make sure you’re safe with it and do practical things, like not leaving it in an unlocked car, not leaving it unlocked in your home. There are trigger locks available, there are gun safes available and we encourage citizens to utilize those,” Watson explained.

The ATF also helps with things such as hurricane relief, most recently with Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts, and does a lot to influence children positively by partnering with schools for reading and their involvement with the Gang Resistance Education and Training (GREAT) Program.

“We try to make sure we have a social impact, and not just a criminal impact,” Watson said.