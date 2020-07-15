2 Gives Back: Box 55 Association

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Have you ever heard of the Box 55 Association? They play a vital role in Nashville Fire Department’s daily operations.

The all-volunteer nonprofit organization provides backup on every fire call in the city. The men and women go to every scene and provide water, snacks and supplies to firefighters battling the blazes.

News 2 Gives Back served the team a hot delicious lunch courtesy of Shoney’s to say thank you for all of their hard work.

Former Fire Chief and Box 55 President Buck Dozier talked to us about the mission of Box 55.