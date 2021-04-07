2 Gives Back: Belle Meade Police Department

2 Gives Back
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 Gives Back headed to West Nashville this week to recognize the Belle Meade Police Department.

In February, officers helped take into custody an amber Alert suspect from North Carolina.

To give back and say thank you, we delivered a COVID-friendly Shoney’s meals while practicing social distancing.

News 2 is proud to partner with TriStar Health for our weekly 2 Gives Back initiative.

Longtime officer and newly appointed Police Chief Chuck Williams joined us on Facebook Live.

Full segment: https://www.facebook.com/wkrntv/videos/124765919571539

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss