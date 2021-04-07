2 Gives Back: Belle Meade Police Department

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 Gives Back headed to West Nashville this week to recognize the Belle Meade Police Department.

In February, officers helped take into custody an amber Alert suspect from North Carolina.

To give back and say thank you, we delivered a COVID-friendly Shoney’s meals while practicing social distancing.

News 2 is proud to partner with TriStar Health for our weekly 2 Gives Back initiative.

Longtime officer and newly appointed Police Chief Chuck Williams joined us on Facebook Live.

Full segment: https://www.facebook.com/wkrntv/videos/124765919571539