2 Gives Back: ATF Nashville Division

2 Gives Back
Posted: / Updated:

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 Gives back made a stop this week in Franklin to highlight a federal agency.

Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms recently had a drug agent involved in a high-profile shooting during a fatal drug takedown in South Nashville.

Special Agent Adam Daniels is recovering from the October 5 shootout. ATF and other law enforcement are helping the Daniels family with a support fund for donations.

We delivered a delicious lunch to the ATF. Special Agent In Charge Mickey French joined Mary Mays on Facebook Live this week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss