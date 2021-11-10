2 Gives Back: ATF Nashville Division

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 Gives back made a stop this week in Franklin to highlight a federal agency.

Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms recently had a drug agent involved in a high-profile shooting during a fatal drug takedown in South Nashville.

Special Agent Adam Daniels is recovering from the October 5 shootout. ATF and other law enforcement are helping the Daniels family with a support fund for donations.

We delivered a delicious lunch to the ATF. Special Agent In Charge Mickey French joined Mary Mays on Facebook Live this week.