2 Gives Back: Algood Police Department

ALGOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Wednesday, News 2 traveled to Algood to take the Algood Police Department lunch as a “thank you” for all their hard work.

Deputy Chief Bryant Swallows spoke about the growth Algood has seen in recent years. He said when he started with the department in 2005 the city’s population was around 2,500. It has now grown to an estimated 4,500.

He said a lot of the growth came after retailer Walmart came to town. He added it’s kind of served as a gathering place for his officers.

“Being a small town, permits us the opportunity to – our business area is isolated to one spot – so it’s easy for our patrol guys to keep an eye on and patrol that area,” said Swallows.

(Photo: WKRN)

Swallows said the department’s call volume also allows officers to take time on their calls.

“It gives us the opportunity to take time and spend time with that person that calls so they get a different level of police service,” he explained.

Swallows also spoke about a historic traffic light that is now situated in the department’s lobby.

“The traffic light in the lobby is the original traffic light at Second Avenue and Main Street,” he said.