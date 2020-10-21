2 Gives Back: 118th Air-Wing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This week’s News 2 Gives Back honored a local military unit.

The 118th Air-Wing base in Nashville recently lost 3 of their members in an off-duty plane crash.

The Air-Wing is also busy preparing for the Commander in Chief’s arrival and departure for the final Presidential debate at Belmont.

To give back and say thank you, we delivered a Shoney’s meal while practicing social distancing.

News 2 is proud to partner with TriStar Health for our weekly 2 Gives Back initiative.

