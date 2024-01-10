SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A police task force has a very specific, specialized mission.

The 18th Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force is made up of officers across Sumner County. Undercover operations are very common with high-level cooperation among various law enforcement agencies.

Agents work the highways daily to stop the drug pipeline and take dangerous criminals off the streets.

To say thank you, the News 2 Gives Back team dropped off lunch and treats in Sumner County for the officers and their canine partners. While there, Marcus Bagwell spoke with task force member Officer Jordan Breedlove.

News 2 Gives Back is brought to you by Nashville Subaru.