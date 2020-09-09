2 Gives Back: TriStar Horizon Medical Center

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s Wednesday and that means its time for another News 2 Gives Back.

This week, we headed to Dickson to honor medical care professionals on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic at TriStar Horizon Medical Center.

To give back and say thank you, we delivered a delicious meal from Shoney’s while practicing social distancing.

News 2 is proud to partner with TriStar Health for our weekly News 2 Gives Back initiative.

CEO Jason Boyd, who took over at the hospital at the very beginning of COVID-19, talked to us about the job his professionals have been doing in these challenging times.

