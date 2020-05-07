WATCH: Titans’ Jones, Joseph trust NFL will make the right decision when bringing players back to facilities

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The National Football League pulled off the draft, and is now doing everything it can to try and the season on time. The new plan sent out by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell late Wednesday, shows that all 32 teams will be able to reopen their facilities starting on May 15th.

This is just the first phase of the plan, which only allows 50 percent of non-player personnel back in buildings. There is also strict criteria put into place, which includes consent from local and state government.

While it is being discussed, there is no set date for when players will return, but there is a possibility it could be later this month. On Thursday, the Nashville media spoke with the Titans cornerback Johnathan Joseph and center Ben Jones and they both said they would feel comfortable returning to the facility if that decision is made in the near future.

“I think the NFL, however they will handle it, they would never put the players in a position where we are in jeopardy or anything like that. So whenever we get to that stage of the plan, I think they will have everything in place,” said Joseph.

Jones added, “We trust the NFL and NFLPA that they won’t put us in a situation that would jeopardize us or our family. I know that if it isn’t safe, they aren’t going to have us back there.”

Like many other teams right now in the league, Titans players are participating in virtual workouts, but if circumstances allow it, May 18th is a target to transition to an ‘on-field’ format.