Vols Men’s Basketball halts team activities after Barnes, others test positive for COVID-19

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes watches the action in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Following multiple positives from the Tennessee Men’s Basketball program, the team has paused all team activities.

In addition, head coach Rick Barnes, 66, has registered a positive test and has entered isolation protocol according to the program.

Tennessee was scheduled to tip-off the season Wednesday hosting Charlotte as part of the Volunteer Classic, but that is now unsettled. In an official release, they state a decision on the status of the tournament will be provided by Tuesday.

The positive results were received following routine COVID-19 testing in accordance with SEC and NCAA guidelines. The team is tested three times per week and these results were from tests conducted Sunday afternoon.

The program is currently getting retested today.