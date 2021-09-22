Ticket prices changing and more upgrades to Neyland for Tennessee football in 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee says it has implemented a plan to simplify and modernize purchasing tickets starting with the 2022 season.

Starting in the fall of 2022, many season-ticket holders will see a price reduction, and access to season tickets is being expanded to more of the fanbase. Some areas in Neyland Stadium will no longer require an annual donation — these areas will allow more Vol fans to experience the pageantry of gameday on Rocky Top.

To go along with these new changes, ticket holders seated in the same section of Neyland will be paying the same amount. Affected season-ticket holders will receive an email on Sept. 22 with details on their seats. Tennessee Athletics will be speaking with affected holders about these changes.

With the new pricing model, fans can select from one of six general bowl zones or five premium zones throughout Neyland, with each zone holding a specific donation amount required to purchase season tickets.

UT says, “Implementation of this new model aligns Tennessee with several of its peers throughout the country and also enables Tennessee Athletics to maximize Neyland Stadium’s unique ability to generate championship resources that impact each of UT’s 20 varsity sport programs.”

Upgrades in Neyland

Upgrades are also scheduled for construction during the summer for the My All Campaign. Sections impacted are R-W, rows 1-22 and YY7-YY9. UT says, “Current season-ticket holders in these sections will have the right of first refusal for seats in this revamped space. There will be increases to the per-seat gift requirements coinciding with the enhanced amenities.”

Two new video boards will be put up on the north and south ends of the stadium, a new lower-west premium club, chairback seating in lower-west sections, along with a party deck social gathering space in the upper north end are coming in this phase of renovations.

“From what I’ve heard thus far, I believe our fans are excited about the upgrades taking place at Neyland Stadium and the new areas we’re introducing next season,” Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said. “With the lay of the land changing in several sections, it’s important to me that we communicate with our ticket holders throughout this process. They’ll have the rest of this season to assess which seating options work best for them.”

For more information, including a new Tennessee Fund priority seating model introduced by UT, click here.