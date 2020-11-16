South Carolina parts ways with head football coach Will Muschamp

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp, center, leads players on the field before an NCAA college football game against Florida , Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WKRN) After a 2-5 start and three-straight losses, South Carolina has parted ways with its head football coach.

Will Muschamp was in his fifth season leading the Gamecocks.

The university said in a release that he was “relieved” of his duties with the football program. This marks the second time Muschamp has been let go mid-season from an SEC school. He was fired from his job as the head coach of Florida on November 16, 2014.

His best record as head coach of the Gamecocks came in his second season at the helm. His team finished 9-4 including a 26–19 win over Michigan in the Outback Bowl.

Muschamp had four years remaining on his contract and his buyout from the school is $13.2 million.