Report: Vanderbilt offers Clark Lea head coaching job

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vanderbilt may have found its next head football coach.

According to multiple reports including Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, the Commodores have offered the head coaching job to Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator Clark Lea.

SOURCES: #NotreDame DC Clark Lea has been offered the job to become the next head coach at #Vandy, where he was once a player. He was the Commodores top target all along. Right now, it’s his to turn down.https://t.co/6x58T36u8c — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 14, 2020

Feldman says Lea has just been offered and the job is “his to turn down.”

Looking at his resume, it’s hard to see him turning this job down. The 38 year old is from Nashville and went to Montgomery Bell Academy. He began his college career at Birmingham-Southern college as a member of the baseball team that won the NAIA World Series in 2001. Following his one year with the Panthers, he transferred to Belmont in 2002 and lettered with the Bruins.

Following his one season with Belmont, he transferred to Vanderbilt to play fullback on the football team. He was a member of the Vanderbilt football team from 2002-04 and graduated with a degree in Political Science. He went on to graduate school at Vanderbilt and earned his masters in Political Science in 2007.

Lea earned his first coaching job in 2006 as a graduate assistant for the UCLA defense. He then spent two seasons at South Dakota State, three more seasons at UCLA and made stops at Bowling Green Syracuse and Wake Forest before joining the Fighting Irish in 2017. In his first season in South Bend, he coached linebackers and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2018. This year, his defense was ranked 10th in FBS and 3rd in total defense.