Positive COVID-19 cases confirmed on Vanderbilt football team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt University released a statement to News 2 on Thursday night regarding confirmed positive COVID-19 cases on the university’s football team.
As part of our ongoing testing procedures, we have been made aware of positive COVID-19 test results in our football program. We are following the university’s protocols and we are working closely with our Public Health Command Center and other health officials who are assessing potential close contacts and advising on additional steps. Because of applicable federal student privacy law, we are unable to publicly disclose personally identifiable information about any student who has tested positive for COVID-19.Alan George, Vanderbilt Athletics Public Relations
Football practice has been canceled Friday while the university figures out additional steps.
