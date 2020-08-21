Positive COVID-19 cases confirmed on Vanderbilt football team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - During Tennessee Governor Bill Lee's COVID-19 news briefing on Tuesday, University of Tennessee-Knoxville's Athletic Director, Phillip Fulmer, spoke about how they will approach football season this fall amid the ongoing pandemic.

Fulmer addressed all of the safety protocols they are taking with student-athletes and fans, noting that there will be a lot of changes at Neyland Stadium this fall.