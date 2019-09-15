MTSU can’t slow down Duke, falling 41-18

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

thumbnail

Murfreesboro, Tenn. (WKRN)- Middle Tennessee has five wins over power five teams under Head Coach Rick Stockstill, but that number wouldn’t go up on Saturday.  The Blue Raiders were couldn’t find a way to stop Duke falling 41-18.

The Blue Raiders scored the first points early in the 1st quarter, but after that the Blue Devils took over, scoring 31 unanswered points before halftime.

Duke’s quarterback had a monster night.  Quentin Harris was 24-of-27 for 237 yards and 4 touchdowns.  He also racked up 113 yards rushing on 11 carries.

The Blue Devils were 8 of 14 on Third-Down Conversions, which kept MTSU on the field longer than they wanted to be.

As for MTSU’s offense, it got off to a slow start.  Quarterback Asher O’Hara said this is something that has been a problem in their last two games and it puts them in a bad position playing catchup.

O’Hara’s ended the night 19-of-27 for 201 yards and 1 touchdown.  He also lead the Blue Raiders on the ground, adding 97 yards on 18 carries. 

MTSU falls to 1-2 on the season, and will have a bye week before facing Iowa on the road.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar