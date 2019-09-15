MTSU can’t slow down Duke, falling 41-18

Murfreesboro, Tenn. (WKRN)- Middle Tennessee has five wins over power five teams under Head Coach Rick Stockstill, but that number wouldn’t go up on Saturday. The Blue Raiders were couldn’t find a way to stop Duke falling 41-18.

The Blue Raiders scored the first points early in the 1st quarter, but after that the Blue Devils took over, scoring 31 unanswered points before halftime.

Duke’s quarterback had a monster night. Quentin Harris was 24-of-27 for 237 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also racked up 113 yards rushing on 11 carries.

The Blue Devils were 8 of 14 on Third-Down Conversions, which kept MTSU on the field longer than they wanted to be.

As for MTSU’s offense, it got off to a slow start. Quarterback Asher O’Hara said this is something that has been a problem in their last two games and it puts them in a bad position playing catchup.

O’Hara’s ended the night 19-of-27 for 201 yards and 1 touchdown. He also lead the Blue Raiders on the ground, adding 97 yards on 18 carries.

MTSU falls to 1-2 on the season, and will have a bye week before facing Iowa on the road.