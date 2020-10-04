Middle Tennessee falls to 0-4 with loss to Western Kentucky

Middle Tennessee head coach Rick Stockstill watches from the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Troy Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee is still win-less after an in-state rivalry meet up with Western Kentucky.

The Hilltoppers traveled to Murfreesboro Saturday night and handed the Blue Raiders a 20-17 loss. It was WKU’s first win on the season.

Tyrrell Pigrome threw for two touchdowns on the outing including a go-ahead 11-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Simon for the lead with six minutes left in the game.

Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O’Hara put together a 12-play drive ending with a pass to CJ Windham for the 2-yard score to make the score 20-17, but it would not be enough.

Next up for the Blue Raiders is a trip to Florida International Saturday, October 10.