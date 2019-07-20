Media ranks SEC East and West standings

HOOVER, Ala. – On the final day of SEC Football media days, the media ranks where they think the SEC standings will be at the end of the season.

No surprise here, Alabama was picked to finish first in the SEC West and Georgia was picked to finish first in the East.

The Crimson Tide received 253 first-place votes, while the Bulldogs collected 233.

The Tennessee Volunteers were picked to finish 5th in the East behind South Carolina, Missouri and Florida respectively. The Vols earned one first-place vote.

Vanderbilt was the only East team to not receive a single first-place vote and landed in last place in the division.

SEC East Preseason Rankings:

Georgia Florida Missouri South Carolina Tennessee Kentucky Vanderbilt

SEC West Preseason Rankings:

Alabama LSU Texas A&M Auburn Mississippi State Ole Miss Arkansas

SEC Championship Votes:

Alabama – 203

Georgia – 49

LSU – 3

Mississippi State – 1

Tennessee – 1

Florida – 1

South Carolina – 1

Auburn – 1

The season begins on August 31.