Big Ten conference may potentially cancel football season

FILE – In this Nov. 23, 2019, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields plays against Penn State during an NCAA college football game, in Columbus, Ohio. Fields, a sophomore and the Buckeyes’ Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback, said online classes allow him to split his time between studying at home or relaxing with Netflix and the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, where besides football facilities there is a new lavish lounge for players that offers made-to-order meals, massage chairs, video games on big screens and a cryogenic chamber. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Big Ten conference reportedly may cancel their upcoming football season making them the first power five conference to make that decision.

According to ESPN, the commissioners of the power five conferences met together Sunday for an emergency meeting to discuss the growing concern among college athletics officials that the upcoming football season and other fall sports can’t be played because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources believe the Big 10 are the most like to cancel fall sports and move them to being played in the spring.

This meeting comes after all power five conferences have publicly announced they will be playing conference-only schedules this year for football. The ACC announced that they will allow Notre Dame, an FBS independent program, to play within their conference-only schedule and be eligible to play in the 2020 ACC Championship game