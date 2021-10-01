Belmont responds to allegations made against former head women’s basketball coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Belmont University is responding to disturbing allegations made against former women’s basketball head coach, Cam Newbauer.
Newbauer spent five seasons with the Bruins before taking over the head job at the University of Florida. It was with the Gators that his former players allege emotional, verbal and physical abuse. Players say he threw basketballs at the women and some also accuse him of making racially insensitive remarks.
In an exclusive statement to News 2, Belmont University responds to the allegations made by players within the Gators’ program:
“Belmont Athletics holds high ideals and sets the expectation that all of our coaches will reflect department values, including mutual respect, individual worth, self control and community accountability. No formal complaints were filed against Cam Newbauer during his tenure as head coach of Belmont’s women’s basketball (2013-2017). There were informal concerns raised by players and employees regarding what was reported at times to be a challenging and demanding coaching style. Internal conversations were held with the coach, and administrators offered feedback and mentoring to improve his communication approach. Further disciplinary action was not deemed necessary based on the reports at that time.
“It is painful to consider that student-athletes or staff at Belmont may have struggled as a result of his leadership style as our aim is for each individual to feel valued, loved and respected. Belmont Athletics is committed to creating a safe, welcoming, nurturing atmosphere for every employee and student-athlete who chooses to join our community, empowering our students to compete at their best while receiving an education second-to-none. We will continue to review our processes to ensure that atmosphere is fostered across the department and that all voices and feedback are heard and responded to in a timely fashion.”
—Belmont University Office of Communications
