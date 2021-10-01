Belmont responds to allegations made against former head women’s basketball coach

“Belmont Athletics holds high ideals and sets the expectation that all of our coaches will reflect department values, including mutual respect, individual worth, self control and community accountability. No formal complaints were filed against Cam Newbauer during his tenure as head coach of Belmont’s women’s basketball (2013-2017). There were informal concerns raised by players and employees regarding what was reported at times to be a challenging and demanding coaching style. Internal conversations were held with the coach, and administrators offered feedback and mentoring to improve his communication approach. Further disciplinary action was not deemed necessary based on the reports at that time.

“It is painful to consider that student-athletes or staff at Belmont may have struggled as a result of his leadership style as our aim is for each individual to feel valued, loved and respected. Belmont Athletics is committed to creating a safe, welcoming, nurturing atmosphere for every employee and student-athlete who chooses to join our community, empowering our students to compete at their best while receiving an education second-to-none. We will continue to review our processes to ensure that atmosphere is fostered across the department and that all voices and feedback are heard and responded to in a timely fashion.”

—Belmont University Office of Communications