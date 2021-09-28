Belmont joins Missouri Valley Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Following nine years in the Ohio Valley Conference, the Belmont Bruins are taking their athletics to a new conference.

The university announced on Tuesday that it’s joining the Missouri Valley Conference as its 11th member.

The Bruins will officially kick off MVC play July 2022.

President Dr. L. Gregory Jones accepted the conference’s invite just months after becoming Belmont’s President.

Belmont University joins Bradley University, Drake University, University of Evansville, Illinois State University, Indiana State University, Loyola University Chicago, Missouri State University, the University of Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois University and Valparaiso University.

The Valley is one of the top basketball conferences and boasts 20 wins in the NCAA Tournament in the past eight NCAA Championships. Those wins include two trips to the Men’s Final Four. Another appealing element to Belmont’s Men’s basketball team is the chance for an at-large bid. The MVC has earned multiple bids 16 times since 1994.