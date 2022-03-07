Celebrating 25 years of Nashville Zoo!

The Nashville Zoo At Grassmere is celebrating its 25th Anniversary! The zoo first opened in Cheatham County in 1991.

In 1996, the Nashville Zoo made its move to the Grassmere property. The zoo would officially open in 1997, along with the Jungle Gym, which is the largest community-built playground in the United States.

The next decade would see Nashville Zoo open some incredible attractions, including the renovation and opening of the Grassmere home for tours by visitors, and the addition of dozens of animals for visitors to marvel at.

Today, the Nashville Zoo has nearly 3,000 animals representing more than 350 different species. It continues its mission for the conservation of animals.

