Wind Advisory in place; showers early today, then cooler and sunny

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for most of Middle TN and South KY until noon today for most of the mid-state, until 3pm in TN eastern counties, and until 6pm in KY.

Gusts to 45 mph could blow around unsecured objects, knock some tree limbs down, and cause a few power outages.

The winds are ahead of a cold front moving through our area this morning. This front will also bring a line of showers and a few rumbles of thunder through this morning. Severe weather is not expected.

The rest of today will become dry but cooler with highs in the low 60s in the morning and falling into the 50s during the day. It will continue to be breezy.

Monday morning will be cold in the 30s and highs will be near 60. A few areas of patchy frost possible tomorrow morning. The rest of the week looks sunny & dry!

We are also tracking Tropical Storm Iota our 30th named storm of the season. It is forecast to become a hurricane Monday and make landfall in Central America early next week.

Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/weather/forecast