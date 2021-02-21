Chilly with slick roads this morning, much warmer afternoon!

Slick roads are still a concern this morning. Temperatures are in the 20s this morning, so any areas of snow and ice that melted yesterday could re-freeze and create slick spots. There’s also the possibility of patchy freezing fog once again this morning.

Highs this afternoon should will reach the low and mid-50s under a mostly sunny sky. This will encourage melting of some of that stubborn snow and ice. Showers move through late tonight and into Monday morning as a cold front tracks through the area.

This cold front, while weak, will cool us down into the upper 40s Monday. But, a nice warm up is on the way with 60 degree temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday!

That will certainly do the trick!

