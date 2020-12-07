Baby Giraffe Cam

Due to the power outage with AT&T, the camera may not be working.
Nashville Zoo’s Nasha the giraffe is going to be a mom and you’re all invited to witness this miracle!
Check-in on Nasha often on the three News 2 Nashville Zoo Baby Giraffe Cameras below as we wait to meet Middle Tennessee’s newest member to the zoo!
Scroll down for more giraffe facts!
Yard Camera
West Camera
East Camera
About Nasha
- Nasha is a 6-year-old Masai giraffe
- This is her first calf
- The gestation period for a giraffe is 15 months so she’s been pregnant since the Fall of 2019
- The veterinary team conducts ultrasounds on Nasha monthly to track the calf’s heart rate and growth
- The newborn calf will likely be standing within an hour after birth
- Nasha shares the giraffe barn with Congo, a 16-year-old male, and Tazama, a 3-year-old female
About Giraffes
- There are 4 distinct species of giraffe with several subspecies
- Masai giraffes are native to the central east area of Africa in Tanzania, Kenya, and Zambia
- All giraffe species are endangered with about 111,000 left in the wild
- Nashville Zoo contributes to the conservation of giraffes by financially supporting the Garissa Giraffe Project and the Giraffe Conservation Fund
- Nashville Zoo also participates in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan for Masai giraffe, a program that maintains a healthy and self-sustaining captive population that is both genetically diverse and demographically stable.