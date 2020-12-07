Baby Giraffe Cam

Due to the power outage with AT&T, the camera may not be working.

Nashville Zoo’s Nasha the giraffe is going to be a mom and you’re all invited to witness this miracle!

Check-in on Nasha often on the three News 2 Nashville Zoo Baby Giraffe Cameras below as we wait to meet Middle Tennessee’s newest member to the zoo!

Scroll down for more giraffe facts!

Yard Camera

West Camera

East Camera

About Nasha

Nasha is a 6-year-old Masai giraffe

This is her first calf

The gestation period for a giraffe is 15 months so she’s been pregnant since the Fall of 2019

The veterinary team conducts ultrasounds on Nasha monthly to track the calf’s heart rate and growth

The newborn calf will likely be standing within an hour after birth

Nasha shares the giraffe barn with Congo, a 16-year-old male, and Tazama, a 3-year-old female

About Giraffes

There are 4 distinct species of giraffe with several subspecies

Masai giraffes are native to the central east area of Africa in Tanzania, Kenya, and Zambia

All giraffe species are endangered with about 111,000 left in the wild

Nashville Zoo contributes to the conservation of giraffes by financially supporting the Garissa Giraffe Project and the Giraffe Conservation Fund

Nashville Zoo also participates in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan for Masai giraffe, a program that maintains a healthy and self-sustaining captive population that is both genetically diverse and demographically stable.