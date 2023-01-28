(Our Auto Expert) –Consciously or unconsciously, we are drawn to specific colors of vehicles when we go shopping. You may choose a color based on availability, but we often see vehicles looking good in particular colors.

What does that choice say about our characteristics? Toyota has been known for coming out with some distinctive colors every year. And this year is no exception. The 2023 Tacoma TRD Pro was the recipient of Solar Octane in the orange family. Bright and very loud. But what does it say about your characteristic if you choose something else on the red scale?

Reds say we want to be seen. We’re speedy, and we’re vibrant. We like people to know our name and want to be noticed. “Write me a ticket red” has been phrased because of that, which is very characteristic of the driver.

If you choose a blue vehicle, you’re thoughtful, spacious, and sometimes distant. You may do a lot of thinking you’re that kind of characteristic.

What about green? They balance, are calm, and are careful drivers. Those people often think a lot about what they do, and safety is essential.

Yellows are bright and dazzling, and the drivers can be nervous. In fact, people who pick yellow are usually cheerful. But they’re also on edge a little bit.

Sixty percent of the cars in the US are either black, white, silver, or gray. That leaves just a tiny number of them that are actual colors because black and white are not colors. Black is the absence of light, and white is pure light. The other colors and different variants of them include things like purple and orange. The color or colors of the car you pick say a lot about who you are and why you chose that color.