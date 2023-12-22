Subaru doesn’t plan to launch an STI version of the current WRX, though that doesn’t mean there won’t be any versions of the compact sport sedan wearing the initials of the Subaru Tecnica International motorsports division.

Subaru already sells WRX S4 STI Sport R and WRX S4 STI Sport R EX models in Japan. These are tamer STI Sport models that feature a few performance upgrades, though they lack additional power like previous WRX STI models.

The Japanese automaker has now teased a new WRX S4 STI Sport variant that’s set to debut next month at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon, a tuning fest that takes place annually in the Japanese capital.

Subaru hasn’t revealed any specifications. The only information is that the car, officially a prototype for a planned production version, will be based on the aforementioned WRX S4 STI Sport R EX. The WRX S4 STI Sport R EX was launched in Japan in 2021 and features upgrades over the standard WRX aimed at improving stability.

2024 Subaru WRX

Subaru also said the car will have limited production, which likely means it will be sold exclusively in Japan, just like the other WRX S4 STI Sport variants.

Also destined for the Tokyo Auto Salon will be a BRZ STI Performance. This model will be based on the BRZ STI Sport already on sale in Japan, and will feature a few additional STI upgrades, including a carbon-fiber rear wing.

The Tokyo Auto Salon is scheduled for Jan. 12-14.

While Subaru doesn’t intend to launch a new WRX STI anytime soon, Prodrive, the British motorsports and engineering company that built Subaru’s successful World Rally Championship cars, has built a WRX with a few modifications that would be a worthy WRX STI successor. It’s called the WRX by Prodrive, and with any luck the car or at least its upgrades will be offered for sale.The automaker has also launched for 2024 a WRX TR with upgrades focused on improving the handling

