Porsche has issued a voluntary recall on its Carrera GT supercar from the mid-2000s due to a suspension defect that was only recently identified.

According to the recall notice filed with the NHTSA on April 5, the defect concerns spherical joints used to connect suspension wishbone components that could potentially fail early, which could cause a loss of vehicle control should it occur.

The problem stems from the material used for the joints weakening over time from corrosion and mechanical stress. This weakening could result in cracks or fractures in the joints, and possibly the wishbone as well.

The recall affects cars from the 2004 and 2005 model years. Porsche has identified at least 489 affected examples of the V-10 supercar in the U.S.

Owners may notice noise and vibration due to loosening of a joint or a complete failure of the connection, Porsche said, though the issue could still occur without any prior warning, the automaker warned.

The remedy requires a replacement of the spherical joints, which will be performed by dealers at no cost to the owner.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed out on June 2, but anyone looking for further information can contact Porsche at 1-800-767-7243 or the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236 (reference recall campaign number 23V241000).

This isn’t the first time a suspension issue on the Carrera GT has made headlines. In 2020, Jay Leno revealed that the shock absorbers on his own Carrera GT had failed and needed replacement after about two and a half years of ownership.

Related Articles