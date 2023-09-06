Polestar this week revealed a supercar concept developed using winning ideas from a design contest the automaker ran last year.

Called the Polestar Synergy, the static concept helps shine light on Polestar’s newly established annual design concept as well as a partnership with Mattel that will see some of Polestar’s production models turned into Hot Wheels and Matchbox toy cars.

The brief for the design contest was a Polestar model centered on performance but in a sustainable way. From a field of more than 600 entries, 10 designs were shortlisted, and from these a final three designs—two for the exterior and one for the interior—were selected as the winners and used for the concept.

The winning exterior designs were penned by Indian designers Devashish Deshmukh and Swapnil Desai, and the winning interior design was penned by Chinese designer Yingxiang Li. The three worked with Polestar’s design team to combine their ideas in the single Synergy concept.

Polestar Synergy concept

The single-seat electric vehicle looks like a sports prototype race car from the future. It measures close to 15 feet long and stands just 3.5 feet tall, making it very sleek. No potential performance figures were mentioned.

“This year, the story is as much about collaboration as performance,” Maximillian Missoni, Polestar’s design chief, said in a statement. “I’m proud that the team were able to guide and support the winners to realising their dream as a full-scale model.”

Following the debut this week which took place at Polestar’s store in Munich, Germany, the concept will be shown at the Hot Wheels Legends Tour running in California in October. The concept will then make appearances at Polestar stores around the U.S.

Although there are no plans for a production version, Polestar is already hard at work on a sleek roadster based on last year’s O2 concept car. The roadster will be called the Polestar 6 and make its debut around 2026.

