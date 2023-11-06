The collaboration between Steeda and McQueen Racing, the motorsports and engineering firm founded by Steve McQueen’s son Chad, is going off-road with a modified F-150 pickup sporting bigger tires, a lift kit, and more power.

The McQueen Racing F-150 Off-Road Edition adds a Whipple supercharger to the F-150’s available 5.0-liter V-8, increasing output to 755 hp from the stock 400 hp. A cat-back exhaust system enhances the engine’s sound, while the same 10-speed automatic transmission offered from the factory handles shifting.

A 6-inch lift kit and Nitto Trail Grappler M/T tires aim to give the McQueen Racing F-150 the off-road capability promised by its name. Upgraded brakes with Brembo six-piston calipers ensure added stopping power as well.

Styling changes include new front and rear bumpers, fender flares, a ram air hood, a roof basket, and additional driving lights. Power retractable running boards, a tonneau cover, and toolbox add a bit more functionality, while an available graphics package helps the truck further stand out. Inside, the F-150 gets custom leather upholstery.

Ford F-150 McQueen Racing Off-Road Edition

Pricing starts at $37,700, though that figure doesn’t include the cost of the donor truck. The upgrades get the same 3-year/36,000-mile limited warranty as other Steeda/McQueen Racing vehicles, one of which is a McQueen Racing Mustang based on the redesigned 2024 Ford Mustang.

Enthusiasts looking for a modified F-150 have a few choices. The Hennessy Venom 775 also takes the F-150 to 775 hp, while Shelby American offers F-150s with up to 800 hp. Ford Performance has its own 700-hp upgrade for 2021-2023 V-8 F-150s, not to mention the Raptor R which offers V-8 power and off-road capability from the factory.

