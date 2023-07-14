The Lotus Emira will finally reach the U.S. in the third quarter of 2023, two years after the slinky sports car made its debut.

A configurator is available on Lotus’ U.S. website, and it reveals that the Emira will be a bit more expensive than previously announced.

The first version to arrive will be an Emira First Edition equipped with a Toyota-sourced 3.5-liter V-6. It is priced from $105,400.

It will be followed in the first quarter of 2024 by an Emira First Edition equipped with a Mercedes-Benz-sourced 2.0-liter turbo-4. It’s priced from $99,900.

Lotus Emira

Previously, Lotus said the 4-cylinder Emira First Edition would start at $85,900 and the V-6 version would start at $93,900.

All stated figures exclude destination fees.

The First Edition treatment adds a number of extras as standard, including 12-way adjustable seats, nappa and Alcantara upholstery, a KEF sound system, and the Lotus Drivers Pack with a Track mode for the stability control, Tour and Sport suspension settings, and Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport or Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

It’s likely Emiras without the First Edition treatment will have lower starting prices.

Lotus Emira Lotus Emira Lotus Emira

The Emira is Lotus’ last car to be equipped with an internal-combustion engine. The 2.0-liter turbo-4 is rated at 360 hp and comes exclusively with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The V-6 is the familiar supercharged 3.5-liter engine employed in previous Lotus sports cars, including the Evora GT which was the last Lotus sold in the U.S. The V-6 is rated at 400 hp. It has a 6-speed manual as standard, but a 6-speed automatic is available at an additional cost of $2,150.

After the Emira, the next Lotus to reach the U.S. will be the Eletre electric SUV. It’s due in 2024 and will offer up to 905 hp.

