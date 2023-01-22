The Bugatti Centodieci is a tribute to the EB110 supercar of the 1990s, but one owner decided to take things further by commissioning a one-off livery matching the EB110S that raced at the 1994 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The car, one of 10 Centodieci customer cars produced, went to a U.S. owner, Bugatti said in a Facebook post. The Centodieci is a coach-built special based on the Chiron, and was revealed in 2019 to commemorate the original EB110, a car that helped bring the Bugatti name back from dormancy.

Bugatti Centodieci in 1994 EB110 LM Le Mans livery

Unveiled in 1991 to coincide with what would have been Ettore Bugatti’s 110th birthday, the EB110 was the brainchild of Italian businessman Romano Artioli, a devoted follower of the brand. While it revived Bugatti and laid the foundation for the brand’s acquisition by the Volkswagen Group later that decade, the EB110 wasn’t a commercial success. Just 134 cars were built, but that included two race cars.

Of the pair of factory-built Bugatti EB110 race cars, one was built for the Rolex 24 at Daytona, while the other was built for Le Mans. The Le Mans-spec car, officially known as the EB110 LM, wore the racing number 34 and a patriotic livery of French racing blue (plus some sponsorship decals), which is replicated here.

Bugatti Centodieci in 1994 EB110 LM Le Mans livery

Bugatti has a rich racing heritage, but the EB110 failed to lived up to it. The EB110 LM failed to finish at its only Le Mans outing. The Daytona car didn’t fare any better, retiring from that race after a 50-cent gearbox part broke. Bugatti declared bankruptcy in 1995, and while it’s now thriving, it’s unlikely to return to motorsports anytime soon.

Despite an $8.9 million price, the Centodieci was already sold out when it was revealed in 2019. Customers had to wait for Bugatti to finish development before getting their cars, though. The first Centodieci was delivered last June and the tenth and final car was delivered last month. Even among that tiny production run, this racing-inspired Centodieci stands out.

