Alfa Romeo on Wednesday revealed a modern take on its 33 Stradale of the 1960s.

The new car, which shares its name with its iconic predesscor, will be offered with the choice of gas or electric powertrains, thus embodying the transition of Alfa Romeo to a fully electric brand in the years ahead.

The gas powertrain is a mid-mounted twin-turbocharged V-6 delivering over 620 hp and sending drive to the rear wheels via an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and electronic limited-slip differential.

The electric alternative delivers 750 hp, though Alfa Romeo hasn’t said whether that’s to the rear wheels or all four.

1967 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale Protipo

In either case, the 33 Stradale will deliver a 0-60 mph time of less than three seconds and a top speed of 206 mph. Stopping power is equally impressive, with the car requiring just over 100 feet to come to a standstill from 62 mph.

The modern 33 Stradale, like its predecessor, is a coupe, with expansive glass areas also found on both. The new car relies on butterfly doors which open to a minimalist cabin full of retro touches but also modern digital elements. Buyers were able to choose from two interior styles: the more traditional Tributo design shown here and a more performance-oriented design known as Alfa Corse.

Just 33 examples will be built, and all build slots are already sold. Alfa Romeo said the cars will be built in the style of coachbuilding, where unique or low-volume cars are built, typically using donor chassis. The chassis in this case features a carbon-fiber tub and aluminum subframes and is thought to come from the MC20 of sister brand Maserati. Like the 33, the MC20 is powered by a twin-turbo V-6 mated to an 8-speed DCT and will eventually offer an electric powertrain as an alternative.

Handling the production will be historic Italian coachbuilder Touring Superleggera, the same company that built 2013’s stunning Alfa Romeo Disco Volante on the chassis of the Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione supercar. Also involved in the project is Alfa Romeo Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas, who will help hone the car on the track.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

The project was first shown to potential buyers at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix at Monza, the racetrack located just outside of Alfa Romeo’s home of Milan. All build slots were snapped up in weeks, according to the automaker. As a special touch, the buyers will be able to choose eight digits forming the vehicle’s VIN, which in addition to the usual spots will also be marked on the center console.

The buyers were invited to meet with Alfa Romeo’s designers and engineers to help influence the design, and Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato said similar projects are planned for the future.

“This is the brand’s first [custom-built] car since 1969, and I promise it won’t be the last,” he said.

A price tag for the 33 Stradale hasn’t been mentioned but likely exceeds the $1 million mark.

