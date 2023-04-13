Aston Martin has revealed the Volante version of the DBS 770 Ultimate. Volante is the automaker’s term for convertibles.

It’s limited to just 199 units worldwide, and all build slots are gone. The coupe version, first shown in January, is limited to 300 units and is also sold out.

Like on the regular DBS Superleggera Volante, the roof here is an automated folding soft top with eight layers that are lined with acoustic and insulation materials to keep noise and the weather out. It requires 16 seconds to lower and can operate at speeds of up to 31 mph

The DBS 770 Ultimate is the final member of the DBS line, at least for the time being. The car sports a 759-hp version of Aston Martin’s twin-turbo 5.2-liter V-12, which for the Volante translates into a 0-62 mph time of 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 211 mph. The coupe has the same top speed but is quicker to 62 mph, requiring just 3.2 seconds to achieve the feat.

2023 Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Volante

Beyond the power boost versus the 715-hp DBS Superleggera, the DBS 770 Ultimate also benefits from a chassis tuned for a sharper focus, and styling tweaks inside and out. The most dramatic tweak is the horseshoe-shaped hood vent, which balances the car’s cooling needs with aerodynamics, as do the additional fender vents. An extended rear diffuser further improves aerodynamics.

Deliveries of the DBS 770 Ultimate start in the third quarter of 2023. Aston Martin hasn’t said how much the car costs or how many will make it to the U.S.

With the DBS on its way out, the DB11 is set to take over as the flagship grand tourer at Aston Martin. To ensure it has the looks and performance to match the DBS, the DB11 will receive a major update soon, and possibly a new name.

